UPPSC PCS Result 2019 Declared, Check Details at uppsc.up.nic

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Result 2019. Those candidates who had appeared for the UPPSC PCS 2019 examination can check the result by visiting the commission’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 434 candidates have been recommended by the commission for appointment. UPPSC had conducted the PCS 2019examinations to fill ina total of 453 vacancies. In the list released, the names and the post allocated to the candidate have been mentioned. 811 candidates had made it to the interview round of UPPSC PCS 2019. Out of these, candidates who have been selected have been recommended by the commission for appointment. The UPPSC PCS 2019 interview was conducted from January 28 to February 4 while the UPPSC PCS 2019 main exam was held between October 15 and October 29.

Those candidates who had appeared for the interview round of UPPSC PCS 2019, can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link that reads, ‘UPPSC PCS Result 2019’, click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein the list will be published

Step 4: Check for your name in the list and take a print out of it for future reference

Of the 434 selected candidates, 46 have been selected to join as Deputy Collector, 19 asAssistant Commissioner Industries, 34 for block development officer post and150 for Nayab Tehsildar. The remaining candidates have been shortlisted for posts of deputy jailor, welfare officer,among other posts. This year, the UPPSC PCSPrelims Examinations are scheduled to be held on June 13.

Vishal Saraswat, who belongs to Mathura, has topped the UPPSC PCS 2019 while Prayagraj Yugantar Tripathi and Lucknow’s Poonam Gautam have secured the second and third position respectively.