UPPSC Recruitment 2020 Starts Online Applications for 328 Vacancies; Details at upssc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened online applications for recruitment against 328 vacancies. The commission has called for applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Lecturer, Research Officer, UP Police Radio Service and Lecturer in various departments. Those people who are interested in applying for the said posts must ensure that they apply on Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s official website at upssc.up.nic.in.

The online application for the posts began on November 24 and will go on till December 21. Here’s a look at positions that are available along with the number of vacancies:

UP Police Radio Service - 2 Posts

Assistant Architect in Public Works Department - 3 Posts

Research Officer - 4 Posts

Assistant Professors in different specialities (General Recruitment) - 61 Posts

Assistant Professor in Government degree Colleges of UP - 128 Posts

Lecturer in Government Homeopathic Medical College of the State - 130 Posts

Following is the list of educational qualifications that are required for applying for a particular post:

UP Police Radio Service: A Bachelor’s degree in Electronics / Electronics and Telecommunication/Electrical Engineering or Master’s Degree in Physics / Applied Physics in wireless communication as a compulsory subject from any established university is a must. Apart from that working knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari Script is also required.

Assistant Architect in Public Works Department: The aspirant must have a bachelors degree in Architecture by an established university by the Act Parliament or State Legislature or equivalent.

Research Officer: Post graduate degree in Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Mathematics, Statistics or Political Science from an established university is a must.

Assistant Professor in Government degree Colleges of UP: Candidates should at least have a second division in the bachelors along with a Master’s degree with 55 percent marks in the concerned subject.

Lecturer in Government Homeopathic Medical College of the State: The aspirant must have a post-graduation degree in Homoeopathy. The qualification should be the one that is included in the Second Schedule of Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973.