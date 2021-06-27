UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 128 Posts for Professors, Salary Rs 68,900

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited application for 128 assistant professors jobs in government medical colleges across the state in the Department of Medical Education (Allopathy). The last date for submission of online applications is July 26 and the last date for the deposition of the application fee is July 23.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details for assistant professors

Orthopaedics — 7

Anaesthesiology — 18

Community medicine — 12

General medicine — 9

General surgery — 11

TB and chest — 3

Dentistry — 3

Neurosurgery — 4

Pathology — 8

Skin and VD — 4

Paediatrics — 3

Urology — 1

Radiodiagnosis — 3

Psychiatry — 1

Obstetrics and gynaecology — 5

ENT — 2

Forensic medicine — 2

Medical gastroenterology — 2

Ophthalmology — 2

Cardiology — 4

Plastic surgery — 01)

Neurology — 01)

Cardiac anaesthesia — 01)

Physicist — 1)

Statistics and demography in obstetrics gynaecology — 3)

Chemist in pharmacology — 1)

Anatomy — 5)

Microbiology — 3)

Pharmacology — 3)

Physiology — 2)

Biochemistry — 2)

Orthodontics in plastic surgery — 1)

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Steps 1. Go to the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Click on “All Notifications/Advertisements” link

Step 3. Click on “Apply” button. It will provide the “Candidate Registration" option

Step 4. Fill required information, upload passport-size photograph and scanned copy of signature and submit

Step 5. Make online fee payment via net banking/ card payment

Step 6. Download the application form for future reference

Applicants must be between 26 and 40 years. S/he must have studied in the relevant course as recognised by Medical Council of India. For candidates possessing MD/MS Degree from Medical Council of India (MCI) recognised medical college, they must have three years teaching experience in the subject as Junior Resident/ Registrar/ Demonstrator/Tutor in a recognized medical college either during the post-graduation course or after obtaining postgraduate degree in the subject.

Successful candidates, who clear all the eligibility criteria and is chosen by the UPPSC, will get an initial pay of Rs 68,900.

