UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 132 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 132 vacancies in various departments. Those who are eligible for the posts can apply through the commission’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for applying for these posts is July 5.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy breakup

Here is a look at the breakdown of posts available:

— Assistant Professors in different specialties in the medical education department: 102 posts

— UP Horticulture and Food Processing Department: 14 posts

— Lecturers in Government Govind Ballabh Pant polytechnic Mohan Road, Lucknow: 4 posts

— Assistant planner: 3 posts

— Economic and Statistical Officer: 2 posts

— Deputy Director, (General Recruitment) Under Training Division, State Planning Institute U.P. Lucknow: 1 post

— Research Assistant (Engineering) (General Recruitment) State Planning Institute (Naveen Prabhag), Uttar Pradesh Kalakankar Bhawan Lucknow: 1 post

— Entomological Assistant under national malaria control programme/ vector born disease programme under medical and health services: 1 post

— Executive Officer, Directorate of NCC: 1 post

— Lecturer Arabic for Government Unani Medical Colleges: 1 post

UPPSC Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Open the official website of UPPSC, http://uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT ADVT.NO. 02/2021-2022. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will see an apply tab. Click it and choose the post for which you want to submit the form

Step 4: Fill the form, attach relevant documents and pay the fees. Cross check all details before hitting the submit tab

Step 5: Once done take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page and keep it for your future reference

UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Fee

The application form for general, OBC category candidates is Rs 105. Candidates belonging to SC, ST category will have to pay Rs 65 for one form and those who fall under PH category can purchase the form for Rs 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here