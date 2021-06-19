UPPSC Recruitment for 124 Lecturers' Posts Begins, Here's How to Apply

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Lecturer in Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College. through the commission’s official website, www.uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission has been finalised as July 15 while the last date for online fee submission is July 19. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 124 vacancies out of which 35 are for Math Lecturer, 33 for Biology Lecturer, 30 for Physics Lecturer, and 26 for Chemistry Lecturer.

UPPSC Recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Aspirants will mandatorily need a postgraduate degree in respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification.

Age: Those candidates who are between the age of 21 years and 40 years and are eligible for the vacancies can apply. Further relaxations in upper age criteria based on the government norms will be offered.

UPPSC Recruitment: How to apply

If you are interested and eligible for the post, then here is how you can apply online:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and log on to UPPSC website

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2021, LECTURERS IN GOVERNMENT ASHRAM PADDHATI INTER COLLEGE’; click on it

Step 3: In a new window you will see a tab to apply against the option Pravakta Rajkiya Aashram Paddhati Inter College, click it

Step 4: Register and then fill the form with accurate details. Make sure you also attach all the relevant documents asked.

Step 5: Cross check the form and then pay the fees. Finally submit the form

Step 6: After the successfully completed page appears take a photo for your own future reference.

UPPSC Recruitment: Fee

Those candidates who belong to General/OBC/EWC/ will need to pay an exam fee of Rs 125 while the SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman category people will have to pay Rs 65. The aspirants who are a part of the PwD category will only need to pay Rs 25.

