UPPSC Releases ACF/RFO Main Exam Admit Card 2020 at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Admit Card for mains exam 2020. The candidates can download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Admit Card 2020 from the UPPSC official website at http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ by using the required login credentials. UPPSC ACF/RFO mains exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from February 13 to 26, 2021 in two shifts. As per the official notification released by the Commission, the ACF/RFO main exam 2020 will be conducted at the examination centre on the ground floor of UPPSC office in Prayagraj.

How to download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains Exam 2021 hall ticket:

Step 1: The UPPSC ACF/RFO main exam 2021 hall ticket is available at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2:Click on the link to download ACF/RFO mains exam admit card available in the ‘Activity Dashboard’ on the homepage

Step 3: It will redirect you to another window, where you need to enter registration number, date of birth, gender and the verification code

Step 4. UPPSC ACF/RFO main exam hall ticket 2020 will be displayed. Download and take a hard copy of it

Direct link to download the UPPSC ACF/RFO main exam 2020 Admit Card

Here

Once the hard copy of the UPPSC ACF/RFO hall ticket 2020 is taken, the candidates will have to paste a recent passport size photograph in the specified space. It is mandatory to carry the ACF/RFO admit card 2020 along with valid id proof to the allotted exam venue. Candidates are requested to reach the exam venue at the mentioned reporting time.

Candidates can read the official notification for UPPSC ACF/RFO hall ticket 2020here.The commission has already released the ACF/RFO main exam schedule 2020 on its official website. Click on the link to check the same.