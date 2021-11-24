UPPSC RO, ARO Admit Card Released for Prelims Exam, Here's How to Download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) preliminary exam 2021 on November 23. Those who have applied for this recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in by using their registration number and date of birth.

The UPPSC RO and ARO prelims exam is scheduled to be held on December 5 in two shifts from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. Here is a step-by-step process to download UPPSC RO & ARO prelims hall tickets.

UPPSC RO, ARO preliminary exam 2021: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC

Step 2: On the homepage go to the activity dashboard and click on the link that reads, “Click here to download admit card for advt.no a-2/e-1/2021, samiksha adhikari/sahayak samiksha adhikari (gen./spl. rectt.) (pre.) exam.-2021”

Step 3: Key in your login details — registration number and password/date of birth to login into the portal

Step 4: The UPPSC RO & ARO prelims hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card as you will need a hard copy on the day of the exam.

Once the admit card is downloaded, go through the details mentioned on it and ensure that there is no discrepancy. In case you find any error, contact the department concerned.

UPPSC RO, ARO preliminary exam pattern

UPPSC RO & ARO prelims exam would comprise 200 multiple-choice questions from general studies (paper I) and general Hindi (paper II). The first paper will be for two hours and will feature 140 questions, and the second paper will be one hour and will comprise 60 questions. Those who clear the exam will be called the mains exams followed by a personal interview.

The UPPSC RO & ARO prelims exam would be conducted at examination centres set up in 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Basti, Itawa, Ghazipur, Kanpur city, Lucknow, Barabanki, Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Varanasi, Sitapur, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Raibareiley and Mathura.

