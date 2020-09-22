UPPSC RO, ARO Preliminary Exam Answer Key 2020 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Raise Objections by Sept 28

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for UPPSC Review Officer (RO), Assistant Review Officer (ARO) preliminary examinations 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check and download the answer key from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The answer keys have been released set-wise for the convenience of the candidates. It will be available on the website till September 27.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, in the answer key by September 28 up to 5 pm. They will have to send their objection in a prescribed format, mentioning their name, roll number, name of the exam, subject's name, and series of the question.

They will also be required to upload necessary documents to support their claims. Here is the link to the format: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1551

The UPPSC RO/ARO Preliminary exam was conducted on September 20.

How to check and download UPPSC RO, ARO prelims answer key 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the download segment, opt for the link that mentions, "Click here to view the Answer Sheet"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where there will be set-wise answer key available for download

Step 4: Click on the set whose answer key you want to match

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen mentioning the question number and the correct answer

Step 6: Save the answer key and check your responses

Here is the direct link to download the answer key: http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ViewAnswerKey.aspx?ID=5

After the candidates raise objections, the UPPSC will look into the claims and then release the final answer key. Once the final answer key is released, the UPPSC RO, ARO prelims result and merit list will be available declared by the commission on its official website.