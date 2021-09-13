UPPSC to Release Revised Notification for APS Recruitment 2013

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is likely to release the revised Additional Private Secretary (APS) recruitment notification on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in soon. The commission had issued the recruitment advertisement for 176 posts in 2013 and the written exam was conducted in 2015.

Nearly, 4000 candidates had applied for this recruitment drive. Those who had qualified for the written exam were called for further Hindi shorthand and typing tests in 2016. Nearly, 1047 candidates were declared successful, however, the recruitment exam was cancelled as the students moved to court after some discrepancies were reported in the computer test.

The recruitment drive was put on hold as the commission was reported to arbitrarily manipulate the APS recruitment rules and exempted the candidates from the shorthand examination for up to 8 per cent of the mistake. The government had also sent a letter to the commission, directing it to recruit under the Service Rules. The UPPSC secretary Jagdish has shared that the examination will be re-conducted for all the applicants who have applied earlier.

The application form will be made available on the official website till October 12. The registered candidates can apply for registration by filling in the required details. The candidates will be further required to send the filled application form along with certificates attested by a gazetted officer to the commission office by 5 pm on October 22 through hand-in-hand or speed post.

The candidates must note that only registered candidates will be allowed to apply for UPPSC APS recruitment. Any new applications will not be accepted. The exam is likely to be held on November 16 and the result will be declared within six months.

The commission will conduct the written exam followed by a shorthand typing test and computer knowledge. The final result will be declared based on the performance of candidates in the three-stage examinations. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of UPPSC for further updates on APS recruitment.

