UP Result 2020 Today at upresults.nic.in: How to Check, Marksheets and FAQs as Over 50L Students Wait for Scores

UP Result 2020 for Classes 10, 12 | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will announce the UP 10th, 12th result 2020 today at 12 noon. The UPMSP results will be announced through a video press conference at the Lok Bhavan's media centre, Lucknow. The UPMSP will host UP Result 2020 on its official website - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in, examresults.net.

The press conference will be conducted keeping all the coronavirus precautionary measures in mind.

Students can directly check their UP Board results for both classes 10 and 12

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board saw more than 56.11 lakh students sit in Uttar Pradesh Matric and Intermediate examinations. Nina Srivastava said that the number of boys who appeared for Uttar Pradesh Class 10 examination was close to 10 lakh and 13.6 lakh was the head count for girls. The Uttar Pradesh 12th Board examination recorded the attendance of 14 lakh boys as compared to 11 lakh girls. As for last year, the board recorded 70.2 as the passing percentile for class 12 and 80.7% was the passing percentage for class 10.

When will the UP Board Result 2020 for class 10th, 12 be declared?

The UP 10th Result 2020, Uttar Pradesh 12th Result 2020 will be announced on June 27 at 12:30 pm through a press conference.

Where to check UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12 Result 2020?

All those 56 lakhs students who are eagerly waiting for their UPMSP Result 2020 can download

UP Board Result 2020: Passing Percentage for UP 10th Result 2020, UP 12th Result 2020

This is a tricky one. Don’t panic, students just need to secure a minimum of 35% marks to clear the examinations. In each subject, one should have scored the minimum marks mentioned above to excel.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: How to check on upresults.nic.in after it is declared

Step 1: On your preferred search engine, enter the name of the website or simply click on the link given above

Step 2: Now, you will see two links in blue colour UP Board Intermediate Class 12th Examination Result 2020, UP Board High School Class 10th Examination Result 2020

Step 3: Right click on one of them

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter credentials from the admit card

Step 6: Click on view UP Result 2020 for class 10th, 12th

Where to get Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020 Class 10th, 12th Result update?

