UPRVUNL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021: Apply for 196 Posts, Salary at Rs 44,900

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited applications for the post of junior engineer (trainee). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website uprvunl.org on or before July 2. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 196 posts.

To be selected for the job, candidates need to clear a written exam. The question paper will be divided into two parts- part I and Part II. The part I will have 150 objective-type questions from the syllabus for diploma engineering in the relevant Branch. Part II will have 50 objective-type questions from general Hindi, general knowledge, and reasoning.

UPRVUNL JE recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates must have passed a 3-years diploma examination in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Control and Instrumentation/ Instrumentation/Computer Engineering from a recognised institute. Candidates should also have a thorough knowledge of Hindi in Devnagari Script

Age limit: The candidate should be aged between 18 and 40 years of age.

UPRVUNL JE recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at https://uprvunl.org/uprvunl

Step 2: Go to the public notice tab and click on the application link for JE (Trainee) recruitment in E & M cadre

Step 3: Next, read the instructions, click on ‘I Agree’ and proceed for registration

Step 4: Once the registration is done, login credentials will be sent to the registered mobile number and email id.

Step 5: Re-login and click on the “Go to Application Form" icon at the top right corner

Step 6: Fill in all the necessary details and submit

Step 7: Pay the application fee and print the confirmation page.

UPRVUNL JE recruitment 2021: Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC, ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 700. PH category candidates will have to pay Rs 10.

UPRVUNL JE recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 44,900.

