UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Registrations for 134 Posts to Begin from January 28, Salary up to Rs 44,900

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has notified the recruitment process for filling 134 vacancies of junior engineer, assistant accountant, chemist grade II and lab assistant. The application process is slated to begin on January 28. Interested candidates may apply online at uprvunl.org on or before the last date of application, February 27. The application fee can be paid online till February 28.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Out of the total posts, 82 are for junior engineers of various trades, 21 are for assistant accountants, and 14 for chemist grade-II. There are 17 vacancies for lab assistants as well. The recruitment will be subject to UP state’s reservation policies.

Also read| #UPSCExtraAttempt: Students Affected by Covid-19 Demand Extra Attempt at Civil Services Exam

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

To be eligible for the post of junior engineer, the candidates must have a three-year diploma in required trade, that is, electrical/mechanical/electronics/control and instrumentation/instrumentation/computer engineering or equivalent degree from an institute recognised by the UP state government.

For the assistant account posts, the required educational eligibility is a bachelor’s degree in commerce from a university/deemed university established by an act of central government or any state government.

Candidate applying for the post of chemist grade-II post must have an MSc degree in chemistry from a recognized university, of at least second division.

The minimum educational qualification required for the post of lab assistant is an intermediate passing certificate with chemistry as one of the subjects.

Age limit: For the posts of junior engineer and lab assistant, the age limit is 18 to 40 years whereas, for the posts of assistant accountant and chemist grade-II, the eligibility age bracket is 21 to 40 years. The age will be calculated as of January 1, 2022. Additionally, there’s a relaxation of up to 5 years in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to various reserved categories.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPRVUNL

Step 2. Click on the recruitment link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill the application form

Step 4. Pay the fees

Step 5. Download and take a print out the application form for further use

Read| From Bank of Baroda to TCS, Here is a List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The application fee for candidates belonging to unreserved, OBC (NCL) categories is Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from SC and ST categories.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a two-part computer-based test (CBT). Those who clear the written exam will be called for a document verification process.

UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Salary

Those selected for the posts of junior engineers will be paid Rs 44,900, assistant accountants will be paid Rs 29,800, chemist grade-II will be paid Rs 36,800, and lab assistant will be paid Rs 27, 200.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.