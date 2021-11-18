UPSC Allows Candidates to Change Exam Centre for Civil Services Main 2021, Exam from Jan 7

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates to change their centre for the civil services Main exam 2021. The Commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this Examination for revising their Examination Centre, if required. “This facility will be part of Detailed Application Form-I which will be made available shortly on the Commission’s website. The candidates are advised to take due care while revising their Centre for Examination," UPSC said in the official notice.

“The candidates may please note that Centre once opted in Detailed Application Form‐I will be considered as final and the Commission will not entertain any request in this regard, thereafter," the official notice read. The exam will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16.

The commission conducts three stages to select candidates — preliminary exam, mains, and interview. Those who have qualified for the prelims will have to register themselves in the DAF to appear for the mains. The results of the prelims exam were announced on October 29. About 10 lakh candidates registered for UPSC CSE prelims 2021. A total of 712 vacancies have been notified in various central government departments this time.

The online DAF will open which will have six modules — personal, educational information, parental information, employment information, upload documents, and final submission. Candidates need to fill in all the information carefully as no changes will be allowed later.

In UPSC CSE 2020, All India Rank 1 has been obtained by Shubham Kumar from Katihari, Bihar. He is an IIT-Bombay alumnus and cracked his exam in the second attempt. Bhopal girl Jagrati Awasthi is obtained rank 2 and is the topper among females. The 24-year-old is also an engineering graduate from MANIT. She has been working with BHEL since 2019 to prepare for the IAS exam. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, hundreds of UPSC aspirants have been demanding an extra attempt at the civil services exam. The student protestors are mostly those candidates who have exhausted all their attempts or are not eligible to sit for the exams due to being overaged.

