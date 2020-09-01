UPSC Announces CDS Exam (II) 2019 Results; Check at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of CDS exam (II) 2019. Those who appeared for UPSC CDS (II) exam 2019 can check their results on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 196 candidates on the basis of marks scored in Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2019 and SSB interviews. Of the total selected candidates, 106 have qualified for Indian Military Academy, 76 for Indian Naval Academy and 14 for Air Force Academy. The list features names of some candidates in all the three courses.

How to check CDS exam (II) 2019 results -

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2019 result

Step 3: Open the result PDF

Step 4: Verify your name and roll number on the list by cross-checking the roll number from admit card

The UPSC has not taken into consideration the results of medical examination in preparing the list. It had shortlisted 2,699 in the written test for Indian Military Academy, 1,592 for Indian Naval Academy and 611 for Air Force Academy.

“Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score,” said the commission.

Candidates are required to inform the Army Headquarters or Naval Headquarters or Air Force Headquarters directly, in case there is a change in their address.

Once the final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for CDS exam (II) 2019 is released, the marks of shortlisted candidates will be revealed.

There are 100 vacancies for Indian Military Academy, including 13 for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, including six for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing), and 32 for Air Force Academy, including three for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Special Entry, the government has informed.