UPSC Aspirant Fell in Love with Science, Grabs Rank 1 in JEE Main

After clearing his class 12, Vaibhav Vishal a native of Bihar started preparing for UPSC civil services, however, his keen interest in science and technology made him change the course of his preparation. He dropped a year and started taking coaching for the engineering entrance instead.

A year later, Vaibhav Vishal is now among the 18 students to jointly share the rank 1 in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021. He topped the exam by scoring 100 percentile marks in his third attempt. JEE Main was held four times this year. In his first attempt, he got 99.84 and in the second he scored 99.83 percentile.

“I had thought of preparing for UPSC and had just started preparing for it a little, however, I am no longer going to pursue that. I have developed an interest in science and technology while preparing for the JEE Main, hence now my main focus is JEE Advanced 2021," he told news18.com.

Now he is preparing for IIT entrance JEE Advanced which will be held on October 3. He aims to pursue Computer Science from IIT-Bombay. He is studying at FIITJEE.

For JEE preparations, he said, the most important is NCERT. “It covers the entire syllabus. About 60-70 per cent of JEE Advanced is also from NCERT. Aspirants need to have a personal command over this part of the syllabus," says Vaibhav.

He has been preparing for both the JEE Main and JEE Advanced papers simultaneously and also focussed a lot on mock tests.

His father is Prabhakar Kumar is a Development Officer at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), his mother Madhuri Mishra was a private school teacher but is now a homemaker. He also has two sisters, one of whom is a second-year engineering student.

