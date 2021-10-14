UPSC Aspirants Demand Extra Attempt at Civil Services Exam

Hundreds of UPSC aspirants gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to demand an extra attempt at taking the civil services exam, reasoning that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted their preparations. The student protestors are mostly those candidates who have exhausted all their attempts or are not eligible to sit for the exams due to being overaged. As the candidates continue to speak for their demands, the hashtag #UPSCExtraAttempt started trending on Twitter.

UPSC aspirants tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Ministry of Personnel and Training department, the ministry responsible for conducting the exams, to draw the government’s attention towards their demand. Dr Jitendra Singh, who is the Minister of State for Personnel and Training, also found mention in several tweets.

“2020 was unexpected for everyone. The crisis has left many students at a disadvantage condition. Therefore, we support the demands of several UPSC candidates to get an extra attempt,” tweeted Yuva Halla Bol, a verified Twitter account which calls itself the “biggest voice” against employment in the country.

2020 was unexpected for everyone, whole world faced the crisis which is continued till now.The crisis has left many students at a disadvantage condition. Therefore, we support the demands of several UPSC candidates to get an extra attempt. #UPSCExtraAttempt — Yuva Halla Bol (@yuvahallabol) October 10, 2021

A user, who has written “student” in his Twitter bio, questioned the “ignorance” of the central government over the issue even as PM Modi had termed Covid-19 as “once a century crisis”. The user added that states like Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu extended the age limit and number of attempts in their respective state exams.

Many states such as Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra etc extended relaxation in the form of age & attempt, then why is there ignorance from union government while even PM called COVID as “Once a century crisis". Even supreme court directed to take “lenient view"#UpscExtraAttempt pic.twitter.com/XUcQqioNnJ— Manish K Pandey (@ManishP95388752) October 13, 2021

Several other people urged the central government to pay heed to their demands, even as the UPSC remains tight-lipped on the issue.

We are not demanding job but only an attempt. How many times a COVID like calamity has hit the world. Thousands of us lost the attempt. Please show some empathy.#UPSCExtraAttempt— Shashank (@catchshashank) October 13, 2021

Mam,I appeared on 4th October 2020(UPSC prelims),I qualified too.Infact many of us did.But, couldn’t give best because of being quarantined for 2 week before mains.Is it so hard for government to understand or they are just making fun of our agony?#UPSCExtraAttempt https://t.co/HzQZjcBsHu— JhaG_DS (@Bharata_Mithila) October 13, 2021

Well said Sir. Kindly also consider the demands of 2020CSE aspirants whose preparation was affected by Covid #UPSCextraattempt https://t.co/n2g9Jub0cS— Sushma Pathak (@Sushma1899) October 10, 2021

UPSC aspirants had even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court, but the apex court in its July 22 judgement refused to pass an order, but gave the petitioners liberty to seek redressal from the authorities concerned. The bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna had also asked the UPSC to take a “lenient view” on candidates’ demand for an extra attempt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.