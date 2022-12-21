UPSC Aspirants Hold Protests Demanding Extra Attempt to Clear Exam, Detained by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has detained the UPSC civil service aspirants who were protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam. The aspirants claims that Covid-19 pandemic affected their preparations and many were unable to give the exam for the last two years. The protesting candidates have been demanding age relaxation for the UPSC exam claiming they lost two important years because of Covid wave in India.

“We lost attempts amid Covid as we couldn’t prepare that’s why we want extra attempts. These extra attempts were given to students appearing for other exams", the candidates told news agency ANI. While another protestor, Garima, said SSC (GD) and Agniveer candidates were allowed extra attempts to clear the exams, then “why can’t they make similar provision for us?"

UPSC के छात्र अपने माँगों के समर्थन में धरने पर बैठे हैं और मोदी जी की पुलिस उनको लाठी के दम पर उठाने का प्रयास कर रही है।BJP का मतलब जुर्म और अत्याचार। pic.twitter.com/off46rfWnX— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) December 20, 2022

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains UPSC aspirants protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt for the exam. pic.twitter.com/rwakDKcy8q— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

The aspirants of the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam have been demanding an extra attempt to clear the exam for quite sometime now. They are also contemplating filing a fresh petition in the Supreme Court. The candidates pointed out that thousands of aspirants had earlier gathered at exam centres for the UPSC Mains exam in 2021, when there were still Covid-19 restrictions in place. The health of the students and their families was at risk. Students who tested Covid-positive were debarred from writing the exam and there were no separate arrangements made for them either.

