UPSC Calendar 2022: Civil Services in June, NDA in April, Check Major Exams Dates

The New Year 2022 is around the corner and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released its tentative calendar for several upcoming exams to be held in the coming year.

The year will begin with the civil services preliminary exam and forest service exam 2022. The UPSC civil services 2022 notification will be out on February 2, as per the schedule 2022, and the examinations will be held on June 5. The applications would be accepted till February 2022. The exam is a three-stage process — preliminary, mains and interview. Those qualifying prelims are required to sit for the mains exam followed by an interview.

The schedule has been announced for UPSC Civil Services Exam, Indian Forest Services Exam, Indian Engineering Services Exam, CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2022 exam and others on its official portal upsc.gov.in. Aspirants can check the detailed exam calendar by visiting the official portal of UPSC upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Engineering Services and Combined Geo-Scientist Examination (Prelims) will be held on February 20. The UPSC will release the NDA/NA and CDS exam notification on December 22, 2021, and the applications will be accepted till January 1, 2022. The prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2022, at multiple centres across the country.

The application form for CISF AC (EXE) LDCE-2022 is available from December 1 to December 21. The examination will be held on March 13. The commission has also provided the dates for IES/ISS exam, Combined Medical Services exam, and others in its examination calendar.

UPSC, in its official notification, also stated that the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and16, 2022 while Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021 will start on February 27 and will continue till March 8.

The candidates preparing for these exams are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates.

