UPSC Calendar 2023: Civil Services Exam in May, Check Other Major Exam Dates

The Union Pubic Service Commission (UPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for 2023. This is the scheduled for all the upcoming major exams in the coming year. The most-sought-after exam conducted by UPSC - the civil services exam 2023 will be held in May. According to the schedule, the UPSC CSE 2023 notification will be released on February 1 and applications will conclude on February 21. The preliminary exam will be held in May.

Most of the notifications for 2023 UPSC exams will be issued in 2022 itself. In September, the UPSC will issue the Engineering services exam as well as combined geo-scientist exams. In November this year, CBI and CISF recruitment notifications will be released while the NDA and CDS recruitment notices will be released in December.

Here is the entire schedule:

Meanwhile, the application process is still open for notification for Central Armed Police Forces for Assistant Commandants Exam for the year 2022. The exam for the post is scheduled to be held on August 7 across the country. Candidates must note that applications can be filled till May 10 till 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CAPF AC posts through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

