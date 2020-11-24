UPSC CAPF 2020: Admit Card for Assistant Commandant Recruitment Exams Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF 2020 Admit Card are out on the official website of the commission. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the screening examination for candidates who had applied for the post of Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The UPSC CAPF 2020 E-admit cards are available on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF 2020 exams will be conducted in two sessions on December 20. The forenoon session will commence from 10 am, while the afternoon session will start at 2pm. The UPSC CAPF 2020 exams are being conducted to fill 209 vacancies across different security services, including BSF (78 openings), CRPF (13 openings), CISF (69 openings), ITBP (27) and SSB (22 openings).

The UPSC CAPF 2020 exams will be OMR-based, for which the candidates have been advised to use black ball point pen only to fill the OMR answer sheets and the attendance list.

Direct Link to download UPSC CAPF 2020 Admit Card

Candidates can click on the following link to download UPSC CAPF 2020 admit card:

https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_capf_2020/

How to download UPSC CAPF 2020 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link: “E Admit Card - Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020” under the “What’s New” section on the right side of the screen

Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

Step 3: Click on the link under the section, “To Download e-Admit Card”

Step 4: Read the important instructions listed in the new page. You are also suggested to take a print out of it and then click on the “Yes” button at the bottom of the screen

Step 5: Use your registration id or roll number and DOB to login to the portal

Step 6: Click on the link available on the screen to download the UPSC CAPF 2020 admit card and take a print out of the same to be carried to the exam centre

Candidates are required to bring the UPSC CAPF 2020 E-admit card along with the original photo identity card, whose details were entered at the time of registration. The ID should match the one mentioned in the admit card to secure admission into the exam hall. Candidates must preserve the UPSC CAPF 2020 admit card till the declaration of final results and the recruitment process is completed.