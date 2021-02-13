UPSC CAPF 2020: Detailed Application Form Released at upsc.gov.in; Know How to Fill

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has asked candidates who have qualified the written exam for the recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) 2020 to upload their Detailed Application Form (DAF). The commission has released the result CAPF recruitment exam on February 8. The exam was conducted on December 20.

The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification on its official website asking the candidates to complete their DAF uploading process by February 25, before 6 PM.

Steps to fill up UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 form

Step1: Go to the official website of UPSC by clicking on the link- www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under the 'what’s new' section you will get an option 'DAF: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020', click on it.

Step 3: A new web page will open saying 'click here'.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the 'Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020'.

Step 5: Click on the name of the exam.

Step 6: Log in with your credentials.

The DAFs are required for the final interview stage of the recruitment process. Questions are asked in the final interview based on the information provided in the DAF. Candidates will now be appearing for the physical standards test, physical efficiency test and medical standard test.

And only those candidates who qualify for the medical standards test will be shortlisted for the interview which will be of 150 marks. Based on the marks scored in the written exam and the interview round the final merit list will be released.

The UPSC conducts the CAPF exam to select candidates for the post of A-grade Assistant Commandant in the central police forces including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB.