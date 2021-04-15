UPSC CAPF 2021: Applications Begin for 150 Posts, Exam on August 8

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the much-awaited recruitment notification for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). The application process has begun at the official websites, upsc.gov.in, and upsconline.nic.in. The online application window will close on May 5. The UPSC CAPF’s Assistant Commandant recruitment exam will be held on August 8, as per the official notice.

Candidates will also have an option to withdraw their application from May 12 to May 18 till 6 PM. In case of any guidance or information or clarification regarding their applications, candidature etc. Candidates can contact UPSC’s facilitation counter near ‘C’ gate of its campus in-person or over telephone number 23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 on working days between 10 am and 5 pm.

A total of 159 vacacnies are advertised in this year’s UPSC CAPF recruitment. Here is detiled vacancy list -

Total - 159

BSF - 35

CRPF - 36

CISF - 67

ITBP - 20 (inlcuing 13 backlog vacacnies)

SSB - 1

UPSC CAPF exam is held once a year. The exam is held in three rounds—written, physical, and interview or personality test. To be eligible for the post, the candidates will also have to meet the physical endurance-related eligibility criteria as well. Those who clear prelims and mains are called for the physical efficiency tests (PET).

The applicants holding a bachelor’s degree in any stream from any University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognised university or college are eligible to apply.Candidates who wish to appear for UPSC CAPF exam must be a citizen of India. Candidates who belong to Nepal and Bhutan are also allowed to apply for the exam. Candidates who have been selected as the Assistant Commandant in any of the forces are restricted to apply again in the exam.The age limit of the candidates varies from general to reserved categories between 20 to 25 years.

CAPF is a competitive exam and it is conducted by UPSC in order to recruit the candidates in the CAPF. The candidates, who are recruited through this exam, join the forces as Assistant Commandant (AC).

Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are among the security forces which make their recruitment through UPSC CAPF examination.

