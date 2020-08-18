UPSC CAPF Exam 2020: Notification Issued for 209 Posts; Last Date to Apply Till Sept 7 at upsc.gov.in
Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The deadline for submission of UPSC CAPF application is September 7.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for UPSC CAPF Exam 2020, which will be held for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A). There are 209 vacancies of Assistant Commandants in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
Out of the total, there are 78 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), 13 in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 69 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 27 in Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 22 in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
The applications can be withdrawn from September 14 to September 20.
UPSC CAPF 2020 exam will be conducted on December 20.
[hq]How to apply for UPSC CAPF exam 2020 -[/hq]
[hans][hstep]Step 1: Visit at the official website of UPSC[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Apply Online' option[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 3: Then click on the link for online applications for various exams[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 4: Complete Part 1 and Part 2 registration for CAPF[/hstep]
[hstep]Step 5: Take printout of the filled application form for future reference[/hstep][/hans]
Candidates other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category have to pay exam fees of Rs 200. Female candidates are also exempted from paying exam fees.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
The minimum age limit for UPSC CAPF exam is 20 years. Besides, the candidate should not have attained 25 years of age to be eligible for UPSC CAPF exam.
However, there are age relaxations for candidates belonging to the reserved category.
Educational Qualification
Those applying for UPSC CAPF 2020 exam must hold a Bachelor’s degree. Candidates in the final semester of graduation and have appeared for the semester exam are also eligible. However, they will have to furnish the degree or marksheet at the time of joining.
