UPSC CAPF Exam Result 2020-21 Released, Check Merit List at upsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of the qualified candidates for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) exam that was held the last year. Candidates who had appeared in UPSC CAPF Exam 2020 on December 20, 2020, can visit the official website -- www.upsc.gov.in -- and download UPSC CAPF AC 2020 result. Shortlisted candidates can now appear for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET/PST) and Medical Standards Tests (MST).

“The candidature of all the candidates whose Roll Numbers are shown in the list is Provisional, subject to their being found eligible in all respects,” the notice said.

All shortlisted candidates must register on the official website before filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF). Candidates will also be required to upload the supporting documents. “The candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination are required to get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) ONLINE along with uploading of the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in,” the notification read.

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2020: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘Written Results'Step 3: A new window will open. Click on ‘Examination Written Results’Step 4: Now, click on ‘ (474.78 KB)’ given against ‘Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020’Step 5: UPSC CAPF Result 2020 PDF will be displayed on the screenStep 6: Check Roll Numbers and know your status

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the first phase of the CAPF AC 2020 examination in the month of December. The UPSC CAPF 2020 exam was conducted in two phases. The first shift for UPSC CAPF AC Paper 1 was conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM. The second phase was followed for from 2 PM to 5 PM.

In 2019, the UPSC CAPF AC exam was held on August 18, 2019, for which the result was released on October 18, 2019.