Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2020: 344 Vacancies Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2020: Those willing to apply can check the notification at upsc.gov.in. A total of 344 vacancies have been released.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 6, 2020, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2020: 344 Vacancies Released at upsc.gov.in
File photo of UPSC building.

UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification of combined defence services (CDS) exam II. Those willing to apply can check the notification at upsc.gov.in. A total of 344 vacancies have been released.


Have a look at the breakup of vacancies:


1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun — 100

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala — Course 26

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad — (Pre-Flying) 32

4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) for men — 169

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai for women — 17


Those willing to apply for the said posts need to do so by August 26 before 6 pm. Further, it must be noted that applications for any of these exams can only be withdrawn between 01.09.2020 to 07.09.2020 till 6 pm.


Those students who meet the eligibility criteria for the exam will be issued by e-admit cards. There is no other way of procuring the admit card except online.


It has also been informed that there will be negative marking on marking wrong answers in the Objective Type Questions. Marking of answers in the OMR sheets needs to be only done using black ballpoint pen. Any other type or colour of pen is not valid.


Further, students have also been informed that usage or even carrying mobile or any other electronic device to the exam hall in working or switch off mode is prohibited. On failing to follow this rule, the candidate can also be banned from future examinations held by commission.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading