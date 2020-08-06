UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2020: 344 Vacancies Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II Exam Notification 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification of combined defence services (CDS) exam II. Those willing to apply can check the notification at upsc.gov.in. A total of 344 vacancies have been released.







Have a look at the breakup of vacancies:







1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun — 100



2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala — Course 26



3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad — (Pre-Flying) 32



4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) for men — 169



5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai for women — 17







Those willing to apply for the said posts need to do so by August 26 before 6 pm. Further, it must be noted that applications for any of these exams can only be withdrawn between 01.09.2020 to 07.09.2020 till 6 pm.







Those students who meet the eligibility criteria for the exam will be issued by e-admit cards. There is no other way of procuring the admit card except online.







It has also been informed that there will be negative marking on marking wrong answers in the Objective Type Questions. Marking of answers in the OMR sheets needs to be only done using black ballpoint pen. Any other type or colour of pen is not valid.







Further, students have also been informed that usage or even carrying mobile or any other electronic device to the exam hall in working or switch off mode is prohibited. On failing to follow this rule, the candidate can also be banned from future examinations held by commission.