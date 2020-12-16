UPSC CDS Exam II Result Declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CDS II result | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (II). Candidates, who had given the exam, can now visit the official website at upsc.gov.in to check the result. Candidates can check their marks by typing in their application number, date of birth and their name.

Approximately 6,727 candidates have qualified for the interview round. They will be interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Those who clear the interview will get admissions in the following institutes:

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad

4. Officers Training Academy, Chennai 114th SSC (Men) (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC)

UPSC CDS Exam II Result: Steps to check score -

Step 1: Visit at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: You will see a link that reads ‘UPSC CDS Results’ on the homepage. Click on the link

Step 3: A new page will open wherein you will be required to enter your UPSC CDS Exam II application ID, your name, and date of birth. After carefully putting in these details, hit the submit button

Step 4: Your UPSC CDS Exam II will appear on a new window

Step 5: Match the details of the result with your UPSC CDS Exam II scorecard

Step 6: Download or take a print of the UPSC CDS Exam II result for your future reference

Those candidates who have not made the cut can get their mark sheets from UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in. The mark sheet will be made available within 15 days of final result of the interview round.