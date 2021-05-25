UPSC CDS-I 2020 Final Result Declared; How to Check Merit List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final merit list of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2020 on Monday, May 24. A total of 147 candidates have successfully cleared the examination, out of which 96 are men and 51 are women. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 OTA exam can download the result through the official website of UPSC.

The results of the medical examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list, as per the official website of UPSC. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional and the verification of date of birth and educational qualification of these candidates will be done at Army Head Quarter.

The website further stated that although the merit list is out, marks of candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 day.

The interviews for the UPSC CDS (I) 2020 exam were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course beginning in April, 2021.

UPSC CDS-I 2020 Final Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘UPSC CDS 2020 OTA Final Result’

Step 3: A PDF file will download, open and check your name and roll number

Step 4: Download the result for future reference

The number of vacancies for the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 113th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 27th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 16.

The list of 113th Short Service Commission Course (for men) also includes candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

