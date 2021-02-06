UPSC CDS (I) 2020 Final Result Out at upsc.gov.in, 95 Candidates Selected; Check Merit List Here

The final result of the Combined Defence Services 2020 examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. The result is available on the commission’s official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in/. As per UPSC CDS 1 2020 final result, a total of 95 candidates have been selected for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. The result has been declared after the final round of SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

A total of 7,018 candidates had cleared the written exam of CDS, the result for which was announced on March 23, 2020. The written exam of CDS was conducted on February 2 last year.

Steps to check UPSC CDS 2020 Result:

Step1: Visit the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in

Step2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the link to check 'Final Result: Combined Defence Services (I) examination’

Step 3: When the new window opens, download the result pdf to check your name

Step 4: Download the merit list and take its print out for future use.

According to the official result notice by UPSC, the commission had recommended 2614, 1429 and 632 candidates who qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified are those after SSB test. The notification also says that the results of Medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

For the selected candidate, verification of documents including date of birth and educational qualifications is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Selected candidates are requested to forward their original certificates, along with photostat attested copies to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice.

For any further information, the candidates can contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission’s Office, either in person or on telephone Nos.011- 23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.