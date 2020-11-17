UPSC CDS I Online Registration Window to Close Today at 6 pm, Application Forms at upsc.gov.in

Today is the last date to fill Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Defence Services (CDS) I online application form 2021. Candidates who have not filled the UPSC CDS I application form 2021 can submit the same by today, 6 pm at upsc.gov.in as there will be no further extension provided for the same.

UPSC has released the official notification regarding 345 vacancies for various posts under Combined Defence Services I on October 28. UPSC will conduct the CDS (I) exam 2021 on February 7, 2021. Candidates are requested to go through the official notification before proceeding to UPSC CDS I 2021 application form. Candidates willing to apply for the same must ensure that they meet all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification.

UPSC CDS I 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria of UPSC CDS I varies according to the posts.

UPSC CDS I 2021: Age Limit

1. For I.M.A. and Indian Naval Academy: Unmarried male candidates should not be born before January 2, 1998, and after January 1, 2003

3. For Air Force Academy: age should be 20-24 years on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification

i. For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

ii. For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

iii. For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

The official notification also reads, “Graduates with the first choice as Army/Navy/Air Force are to submit proof of Graduation/provisional certificates on the date of commencement of the SSB Interview at the SSB.”

For further details, candidates are requested to read the official notification carefully. Direct link for UPSC CDS I 2021 official notification is provided here

https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notif-CDSE-I-21-Engl.pdf

The commission will release the UPSC CDS I prelims exam admit card 2021 for the candidates who will complete the UPSC CDS I registration process within the stipulated time. The admit card will be made available on the official website prior to three weeks of examination.

Click on the direct link to fill the UPSC CDS application form 2021

https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php