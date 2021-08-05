UPSC CDS-II Recruitment 2021 for 339 Posts: Steps to Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification regarding Combined Defence Services (UPSC CDS) II examinations 2021 for a total of 339 vacancies. As per the official statement, the online registration has already started and will continue till August 24, 6 pm. Aspirants can check the notification and complete the registration on the official website of UPSC.

UPSC CDS II 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: For IMA and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai, candidates must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent, while for Indian Naval Academy, a degree in engineering from a recognised university/institution is required. For Air Force Academy, applicants must hold a graduation degree from a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Age limit: The applicants should be born between July 2, 1998, and July 1, 2003, which means they must have attained 20 years of age and not exceed 24 years.

UPSC CDS II 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CDS II 2021 Exam notification available on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page, click on the registration link

Step 4: A new window would open, go for the part I registration or new registration

Step 5: Fill in all the required details like mobile number, email id, name, and date of birth

Step 6: Save the registered user id and password and proceed to the next stage i.e, filling online application

Step 6: Read the instructions carefully and proceed. Key in all the mandatory details as asked and pay the requisite application fee i.e.Rs 200

Step 7: Once the UPSC CDS II 2021 form is submitted, download and print a copy of it for future references

The UPSC CDS-II is a two-stage exam- a written test followed by an interview. The exam is scheduled to be held in November 2021 and the admit card will be released three weeks prior to the examination.

