UPSC CDS I 2020 Marks Released: Here is the direct link

The Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) has released the list of marks of candidates who qualified for the CDS-I exam. The list was published on UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in on Friday, June 4. The final result for the UPSC Combined Defence Services Exam for candidates selected for Officers Training Academy (OTA) on May 24, 2021. For candidates selected for admission to the Indian Military Academy and Air Force Academy, UPSC had declared the final result on February 5.

While declaring the OTA final result last month, UPSC said in the notice that the list of marks will only be on the website for 30 days, which means candidates can check and download the list of marks till June 3, 2021.

UPSC conducts two sessions of the CDS examination each year. The first session is known as CDS(I) and held in February. The second exam is known as CDS(II) and is held in November. However, the final result for UPSC CDS(II) exam which was conducted on November 8, 2020, has not been declared yet. The result of the written round of CDS(II) was declared on December 16, 2020.

The combined defence services exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to Indian Air Force Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Officers Training Academy, and Indian Military Academy. The exam consists of two rounds — a written test and an SSB interview. The candidates who clear the written test go for an interview conducted by the Services Selection Board, Ministry of Defence. The interview is also known as the “Intelligence and Personality test,” and is conducted over a five-day period.

