UPSC Civil Service 2021 Postponed, to be Held on October 10

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam 2021. The exam which was scheduled to be held on June 27 will now be held on October 10. The exam has been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October 2021," the official notice read.

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 has notified 712 vacancies including 22 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

