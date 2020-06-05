Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Date Released at upsc.gov.in; Exams to Begin on October 4

The UPSC Civil Service 2020 prelims date sheet announced by the board on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Date Released at upsc.gov.in; Exams to Begin on October 4
Representative image

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)announced fresh dates for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 examination on Friday. The Commission announced the revised examination schedule for all the examinations, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The prelims exam will be conducted on October 4. The UPSC Civil Service 2020 prelims date sheet will be announced by the board on its official website. The civil service examination was scheduled for May 31.

In an official notification dated May 20, the Commission had said, “With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020”.

Candidates can read the notification here.

The other examinations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown are Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Examination, Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Forest Services, Central Armed Police Forces Examination and the NDA and Naval Academy Examination.

Aspirants are advised to visit the website of UPSC to check details regarding pending exams.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading