UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Date Released at upsc.gov.in; Exams to Begin on October 4

UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)announced fresh dates for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 examination on Friday. The Commission announced the revised examination schedule for all the examinations, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The prelims exam will be conducted on October 4. The UPSC Civil Service 2020 prelims date sheet will be announced by the board on its official website. The civil service examination was scheduled for May 31.

In an official notification dated May 20, the Commission had said, “With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020”.

Candidates can read the notification here.

The other examinations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown are Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Examination, Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Forest Services, Central Armed Police Forces Examination and the NDA and Naval Academy Examination.

Aspirants are advised to visit the website of UPSC to check details regarding pending exams.