UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Exam Date Will be Released Tomorrow at upsc.gov.in
The Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020, the UPSC said in a notification.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce fresh dates for UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 examination on June 5, Friday. The Commission will also announce the revised examination schedule for all the examinations which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UPSC Civil Service 2020 prelims date sheet will be published by the board on its official website. The civil service examination was scheduled for May 31.
In an official notification dated May 20, the Commission had said, “With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020”.
The other examinations that were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown are Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service Examination, Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Forest Services, Central Armed Police Forces Examination and the NDA and Naval Academy Examination.
Aspirants are advised to visit the website of UPSC to check details regarding pending exams.
