UPSC Civil Services 2020 Examintion Date Expected Today at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31. However, keeping the coronavirus lockdown in mind, the commission has decided to postpone the exams.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2020, 1:31 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services 2020 Examintion Date Expected Today at upsc.gov.in
The Union Public Services Commission is expected to declare the revised dates for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination 2020 on Wednesday. The UPSC Prelims 2020 exam dates will be released by the examination authority on its official website upsc.gov.in. The exam dates for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) prelims, as well as the Indian Forest Services (IFS) prelims exam, will be updated on the official website.

The UPSC Civil Services 2020 Prelims were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31. However, keeping the coronavirus lockdown in mind, the commission has decided to postpone the exams.

In an official notification dated May 4, the UPSC stated, “The Civil Services (Prel.) Examination-2020, scheduled to be held on 31/05/2020, stands deferred. The decision on the fresh date of the Examination will be made available on 20/05/2020 after assessing the situation”.

Candidates can read the detailed notification on the direct link here

The revised dates will be announced by the UPSC after thoroughly assessing the situation in the country on May 20.

According to a Hindustan Times report, nearly 10 lakh candidates register for the UPSC civil services preliminary examination every year, which is conducted across 2,500 centres.

The UPSC conducts Civil Services examination to recruit students for the post of IAS and IFS officers in the country. The preliminary qualifier for both Civil Services will be followed by UPSC Mains 2020 written examination followed by an interview.

The UPSC has also deferred some other major recruitment examination for the year, including the UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2020 and UPSC CMS Exam 2020.

The commission will also announce the revised date for conducting personality test for the UPSC Civil Services 2019 candidates who had cleared the Civil Services Mains last year.

