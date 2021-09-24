CHANGE LANGUAGE
UPSC Civil Services 2020 Results Declared, Shubham Kumar Tops IAS Exam

UPSC CSE 2020 result declared at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 result declared, 61 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the civil services examination 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. The top rank has been obtained by Shubham Kumar.

Of the total 761 candidates, as many as 263 are from general or unreserved category, 86 from EWS, 229 from OBC, 122 from SC, and 61 from ST category, according to the official data.

Meet Top 10 Rank Holders

Rank 1: Shubham Kumar

Rank 2: Jagrati Awasthi

Rank 3: Ankita Jain

Rank 4: Yash Jaluka

Rank 5: Mamita Yadav

Rank 6: Meera K

Rank 7: Praveen Kumar

Rank 8: Jivani Kartik Nagjibhai

Rank 9: Apala Mishra

Rank 10: Satyam Gandhi

first published:September 24, 2021, 18:53 IST