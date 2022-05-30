CHANGE LANGUAGE
UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: Jamia's Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

UPSC CSE 2021 Result LIVE updates The top three ranks have been secured by women with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively.

News18.com | May 30, 2022, 14:27 IST
UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for civil services exam (CSE) 2021 at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Shruti Sharma from Jamia Milia Islamia has  topped the exam. The top three ranks have been secured by women with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively. Read More

Key Events

May 30, 2022 14:27 IST

Girls Obtain Top 4 Ranks

In a unique turn of events all the top 4 ranks in UPSC civil services exam have been secured by women. This is considered a first.

May 30, 2022 14:25 IST

Who is Shruti Sharma?

The topper of UPSC Civil Services 2021 exam is a student of Jamia Milia Islamia’s residential coaching academy (RCA). She has been training with Jamia for the exam. She is a Delhi resident.

May 30, 2022 14:22 IST

Last Year's Topper

AIR 1 in the UPSC civil services exam 2020 was secured by Bihar’s Shubham Kumar. He hails from Katihar district of Bihar. He is an IIT-Bombay alumnus. Kumar has obtained a BTech degree from IIT-Bombay. He had pursued BTech in civil engineering from IIT-Bombay.

May 30, 2022 14:22 IST

Need a clarification? Here's How to Contact UPSC

In case a student finds any error in the result or needs to clarify something, they can connect with UPSC. The commission has set up a facilitation counter near the exam hall at its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their exam or results on working days between 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can also reach out at 23385271, 23381125, and 23098543.

May 30, 2022 14:17 IST

UPSC CSE 2021: Category-wise Breakup

Of the 685 candidates who have been recommended as many as 244 are from unreserved category followed by 203 OBC, 105 from SC, and 73 from EWS category. The least number of students shortlisted are from ST category with 60 students making the cut.

May 30, 2022 14:12 IST

UPC CSE 2021: Meet top 10 rank holders

Rank 1: Shruti Sharma

Rank 2: Ankita Agarwal

Rank 3: Gamini Singla

Rank 4: Aishwarya Verma

Rank 5: Utkarsh Dwivedi

Rank 6: Yaksh Chaudhary

Rank 7: Samyak S Jain

Rank 8: Ishita Rathi

Rank 9: Preetam Kumar

Rank 10: Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

May 30, 2022 14:10 IST

UPSC CSE 2021 Result Declared

UPSC Civil Services Exam result has been declared. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. This year, women have dominated the top ranks. The AIR 1 as well as top three ranks have been obtained by female candidates.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2022 and the interviews for personality test held in April-May, a total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for administrative posts in central government.

