UPSC Civil Services 2021 Today, Important Guidelines to Follow

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Examination (CSE) preliminary exam today, October 10. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 29 but deferred in wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The exams will be conducted across various centres and special provisions have been made for adherence to the social distancing protocols. UPSC had issued the online admit card for the civil services examination on September 16. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with their original photo ID card whose number is mentioned on the e-admit card.

Visually impaired candidates who have opted to have their own scribe will be allowed to write the exam with a separate scribe only if they have a separately issued admit card for the scribe.

UPSC CSE 2021: Prelims exam timings

The exams will be conducted in two shifts — the morning session begins at 9:20 am, while the afternoon session starts at 2:20 pm. Candidates are advised to reach the centres well in advance to avoid any chaos due to COVID-19 protocols or otherwise. They are advised to arrive at the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exams. Entry gates will be closed 10 minutes before the exams. No candidates will be allowed inside the examination hall after the closure of the entry gate.

UPSC CSE 2021: Exam centre guidelines

Candidates have been instructed to use only a black ballpoint pen to mark their answers. Answers marked with any other pen or pencil will not be evaluated. Do not carry any electronic gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, Bluetooth to the examination centre. Additionally, no paper, blank or in written form, can be carried by the candidates. Any attempt to bypass this will invite disciplinary actions.

Candidates can carry only an analog watch to keep track of timing. Any other type of watch like smartwatches or fitness bands will not be allowed. Avoid carrying any valuable belongings and bags to the examination hall.

Wearing a mask during the examination is mandatory for the candidates and will only be allowed to remove mask for verification purposes when asked by exam functionaries. Candidates can carry their own hand sanitiser and are expected to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols like social distancing and others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.