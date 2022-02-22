UPSC Civil Services 2022: Last Date to Apply for 1011 Posts at upsconline.nic.in

Candidates aspiring for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam (CSE) can apply for the exam till today. February 22 is the last date to apply for UPSC CSE 2022. The UPSC CSE 2022 application cum registration window will close today at 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in within the stipulated time.

As many as 861 posts were advertised for the UPSC CSE 2022 earlier which were modified to 1011 later. Now, as many as 1011 posts are up for grabs. To be selected for these posts, candidates have to crack civil services exams including preliminary test, mains, and interview round.

The application process is for the preliminary exam. Those who crack UPSC CSE prelims will be eligible to appear for Mains. The UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on June 5. Those who have not applied for the exam yet can do so by following these steps:

UPSC CSE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the part 1 registrations link

Step 3: Fill in details to register

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Fill in details for part 2 registrations form

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

UPSC CSE 2022: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 by cash or online mode of payment or by using visa/master credit/debit card. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD categories and women candidates of any community are exempted from paying any fee

“Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the ‘first-apply-first allot’ basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice," states official notice by UPSC.

