UPSC Civil Services Admit Card Released at upsc.gov.in; How to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) published the UPSC Civil Services 2020 admit card for the preliminary examination. The admit card was released by the Commission on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Services preliminary examinations will be conducted on October 4. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for May 31.Candidates, who are preparing for the preliminary examinations, are advised to download the admit card from the official website by entering their login credentials. The last date to download the UPSC 2020 admit card is October 4.

Candidates can also download the UPSC Admi Card via direct link here.

While downloading the admit card if a candidate faces any issue then he/she is advised to reach out to the authorities immediately.

In a notification, the Commission said, "In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - web-upsc[at]nic[dot]in (For Technical Problem) , uscsp-upsc[at]nic[dot]in (For Applicant Data Problem)”.

After downloading the admit card, check the admit card carefully. Check name, roll number, registration id, name and year of the examination. Candidates are advised to bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. Please note that the UPSC Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2020.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the closure of the entry gate. The gates will be closed 10 minutes before the examination time.

Those who will qualify the USPC preliminary exam will sit for the UPSC Main exam on January 8, 2021.