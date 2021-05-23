education-career

UPSC Civil Services Aspirants Move Supreme Court, Seek Extra Attempt

UPSC CSE aspirants seek extra attempt (Representational Image)

UPSC Civil Services exam aspirants move SC seeking extra attempt due to the COVID-19.

A group of candidates has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking extra attempt or their civil services exams. The petitioners claim that they could not appear in UPSC civil services exam held in October 2020 due to COVID-19 led restrictions imposed in their areas. Claiming that their circumstances were “beyond control" they are seeking an extra attempt. They also claim that their preparation was badly affected due to the pandemic.

Even as the petition has been filled by a group of eight individuals, if the extra attempt is granted, it will benefit over 10,000 aspirants who have exhausted their number of attempts in 2020.

Earlier, the SC had dismissed a similar petition seeking an extra attempt for UPSC CSE aspirants who had exhausted their last attempts in 2020. The petition too had demanding an extra attempt due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Civil Services preliminary exam 2021 which was scheduled to be held on June 27 has been postponed till October. The UPSC CSE 2021 will now be held on October 10.

first published:May 23, 2021, 13:31 IST