UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: Marks Released for 89 Candidates from Reserved List

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of 89 candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019, who were recently recommended. The Commission had on January 4 recommended 89 candidates from its reserved list. These candidates can check their marks by visiting- upsc.gov.in. The results of the 2019 Civil Services Examination were declared on August 4, 2020. For the same, 829 candidates were selected for the 927 vacancies of Central Services of IAS, IFS, IPS, while other Group 'A' and Group 'B' were recommended for appointment on merit basis.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019: How To Check The Marks

Step 1: Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, see notifications in ‘What’s New’ section

Step 3: Click on the link saying ‘Marks of Recommended Candidates (Reserve List): Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019’

Step 4: A new window will be open. Download the PDF

Step 5: Candidates can check their marks in the downloaded PDF

According to the statement issued by the ministry, UPSC also maintains a consolidated reserve list in order of merit under the respective categories, as per the rules. As per the demand of Department of Personnel and Training, the Commission had recommended 89 candidates- 73 General, 14 OBC (Other Backward Classes), one EWS and one SC (Scheduled Caste) to fill the remaining posts on the basis of 2019 Civil Services Examination.

In an official statement, the Commission said, “It has come to the notice of the Union Public Service Commission that some misleading information related to the announcement of the Reserve List of Civil Services Examination 2019 is being spread on social media. Therefore, a statement is being issued to clear the doubts.”

“The Commission prepares the result of the Civil Services Examination strictly keeping in mind the examination rules notified by the Government of India. For the Civil Services Examination, the Commission recommends candidates belonging to different categories for appointment in various civil services. While issuing the results of the main examination, the number of candidates in the unreserved category is reduced from those reserved for those who achieve the same or higher merit score as the general category candidates without any concession,” UPSC said.