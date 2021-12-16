UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Main e-Admit Card Released at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2021 on December 16. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download their mains hall tickets online on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The admit cards will be available till January 16, 2022.

The UPSC CSE Main will be held on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16. Candidates must download their admit cards prior to the exam as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Here’s how to download the e-admit card.

UPSC CSE Main 2021 e-admit cards: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the UPSC CSE Main 2021 admit card link

Step 3. Login using your registration number and date of birth

Step 4. Your UPSC CSE Main admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the e-admit card for further use

The admit card will contain the candidate’s exam centre and timings. They must carefully check all the details in the hall ticket such as their name, roll number, exam name, and other details. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must notify the commission immediately.

While heading to the exam hall, along with a print out of the admit card, candidates must carry a government-issued photo identity card such as a voter card or Aadhar card.

UPSC CSE Main 2021: Exam pattern

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 will have a total of nine papers out of which two are for qualifying (A and B) and seven others are for merit. The language-based qualifying papers will be conducted for a duration of three hours each. The General Studies papers will also be of three hours each and there will be an optional paper, the subject of which is chosen by the candidates themselves. Those selected in the Main round will be called for an interview.

