UPSC Civil Services Interview Round Schedule Released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the interview round or personality test for UPSC CSE 2020 Mains qualifying candidates in August. The exam was scheduled to be held in April earlier, however, due to the pandemic, it was postponed. “After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 from August 2," UPSC said in an official statement.

The Commission will release the e-summon letters or admit cards for the personality tests or interviews “shortly". The same will be available at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. The admit card will have the exam venue, time, and other details for the candidates.

A total of 2046 candidates will be appearing for the interview rounds. The PT round will be held in two sessions. The forenoon session will begin at 9 am while the afternoon session will begin at 1 pm, as per the official notice. The roll number-wise detailed schedule has been released, to check the same, candidates need to follow these steps -

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPSC CSE 2020 Interview schedule’

Step 3: Click on the interview schedule link on the new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your time and slot.

Students who had lapsed their last attempt in 2020 are asking for an extra attempt citing covid-19 as a reason. Even as the petition has been filled by a group of eight individuals, if the extra attempt is granted, it will benefit over 10,000 aspirants who have exhausted their number of attempts in 2020 and allow them a chance to appear for UPSC CSE 2021 students. For 2021 notification, the prelims exam has not been held yet. The UPSC had postponed the civil services exam 2021 preliminary which was scheduled to be held on June 27 . Now, UPSC CSE 2021 will be held on October 10.

