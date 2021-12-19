UPSC Civil Services Interview: Weird Questions Asked & How Candidates Replied

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) interview round is one of the toughest personality tests to crack in the All India level. The commission has already released the admit cards of the UPSC CSE mains exam which will begin on January 7. Those who crack the mains will be called the interview round.

Taking to social question-and-answer website Quora, several aspirants of UPSC who have given the interview wrote about the weird questions asked in the exam and how they had replied to it.

Tanya Agarwal, who appeared for the interview in 2020 said she was asked about the pros of snooping. To which she replied, “Back in school, my mother would snoop at me to check whether I am studying well. I believe her intentions behind snooping were only for my good!" She also went on to explain snooping in terms of state surveillance and the balance between national security and individual privacy.

Another user, Giri Prasad M was asked how he was feeling while looking at a switch board on the right side of the room. “I can only control the lights above with this switch but not my life. Life is as complex as your question," the user had replied.

Rohan Katakam gave a few insights into some of the weird questions asked to the candidates during the UPSC CSE interview round. This includes:

Question: Adarsh and Anupam (Twins) were born in May, but their birthday is in June. How is it possible?

Answer: May is the name of the place.

Q: How can you drop a raw egg onto a concrete floor without cracking it?

A: Concrete floors are too hard to crack.

Q: What looks like half apple?

A: The other half of it.

Q: How can you lift an elephant with one hand?

A: You’ll never find an elephant with one hand.

Q: How can a man go eight days without sleep?

A: By sleeping at night.

While another user Saurav shared another weird question which states, Jamie looked at his reflection on the window mirror of the 45th floor. Driven by an irrational impulse, he made a leap through the window on the other side. Yet Jamie did not encounter even a single bruise. How can this be possible if he did neither landed on a soft surface nor used a parachute? The answer would be Jamie is a window cleaner who was tired after cleaning the windows on the 45th floor and thus leaped inside the building.

