UPSC Civil Services Not Postponed, Admit Card to Act as Movement Pass

Despite the increasing cases of Covid-19 and subsequent restrictions, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that it will not postpone the civil services main exams. The exam will be held as per the schedule on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16. “After carefully reviewing the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 as per schedule," the commission said.

A large section of candidates had earlier protested online seeking deferment of the exam. A total of 9,200 candidates are expected to take the exam. As the Omicron cases are on rising across the country, civil services aspirants had said that they will face issues in travelling amid restrictions. Many were also concerned about health while appearing for the exam.

The Commission has asked state governments to ensure that “no inconvenience is caused to the candidates/examination functionaries in their movement, especially who are coming from containment or micro-containment zones and if necessary, the candidates’ e-Admit Cards and ID Cards of the examination functionaries are to be used as movement passes".

State governments have been requested that public transport be made operational to the optimum level, at least on a day before the exam till the date of conduct of the exam for ensuring smooth movement of the candidates and examination functionaries.

All the competent District Authorities and the Venue Supervisors have been provided the Guidelines of the Commission for conducting the exam. Guidelines mainly contain personal hygiene of the candidates/examination functionaries, maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the candidates/ examinations functionaries all the time, provision of sanitisers at convenient places in the Venue and to the examination functionaries, candidates to carry their own sanitisers in transparent bottles, sanitization of each Venue on regular basis, two surplus examination rooms for accommodating the candidates who would be coughing, sneezing, having breathlessness, feeling feverish so that they can take the Examination under appropriate safety protocols etc.

