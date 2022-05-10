UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 Admit Card Released at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released e-admit card for the civil services prelimiary exam 2022 at its official website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in The admit card will remain available till June 5 at the website. Candidtaes need to download it before the deadline and bring a copy of it with them to exam hall for verification purposes.

Not just the roll number and venue details, the admit card will also consist of special instructions for candidates taking civil services exam. Admit card will contain ‘rules for the examination’ available in examination notice and the ‘poster’ containing instructions displayed outside the exam venue

UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘admit card’

Step 3: Read instructions, click on ok

Step 4: Click on registration number or roll number with which you wish to log-in

Step 5: Fill credentials, admit card available, download

Candidates need to check their admit cards thoroughly and in case of any error they need to report to the commission at the earliest. Candidates need to check name, roll number, registration id, year of exam etc should be correct. “In the event of any other person using this e-Admit Card, the onus lies on you to prove that you have not used the service of any impersonator," UPSC said in its official notice.

Candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identify proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the Examination with an undertaking.

According to instructions released by UPSC, answers other than those marked by Black Ball Point Pen will not be evaluated. Candidates to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the exam hall. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue, however, they will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the exam functionaries.

