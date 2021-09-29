UPSC Civil Services Topper 2020 Scores Lowest Marks in Past 5 Years

Bihar’s Shubham Kumar is All India Rank 1 holder in the civil services exams held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). As per the detailed marks revealed by the UPSC, Kumar has obtained a final score of 1054. While he received 878 in the written exam out of a total of 1750, he scored 176 out of 275 on the personality test.

This is the lowest mark given to the top-scoring student in the civil services in past five years. This could have been because of the difficulty level of the exam among other reasons.

The 2019 topper Pradeep Singh had scored a total of 1072 marks including 914 in the written exam and 158 on the personality test. In 2018, Kanishak Kataria scored 1121 in the UPSC CSE 2018 — 942 in the written test and 179 in the personality test.

The highest score in the last five years was obtained by 2017 topper Dursihetty Anudeep who got 1126 marks including 950 in the written test, and 176 in the interview round.

In 2016, Nandini KR scored 1120 in total grabbing the top spot with 927 in the written exam and 193 in the interview round.

UPSC CSE Toppers Scorecards

2020: Shubham Kumar with 1054 marks

2019: Pradeep Singh with 1072 marks

2018: Kanishak Kataria with 1121 marks

2017: Dursihetty Anudeep with 1126 marks

2016: Nandini KR with 1120 marks

Marks Obtained by Top 3 Rank holders

This year, the rank 2 position has been secured by Jagrati Awasthi who has obtained 1052 marks in total. There is a gap of two marks between the two candidates. She has obtained one mark more on the personality test than her competitor and rank 1 holder Shubham Kumar with a score of 193, however, her marks in the written exam are 859.

Rank holder 3 Ankita Jain has scored 1051 followed by Yash Jaluka with 1046 marks at rank 4. Mamata Yadav has got 1042 marks and secured rank five.

In 2019, followed by Pradeep Singh was followed by Jatin Kishore who scored 1063 in total with 878 in written and 185 in the interview.

In 2018, AIR 2 was obtained by Akshat Jain with 1080 marks and Junaid Ahmad secured 1077 marks and rank 3.

In 2017, Dursihetty Anudeep was followed by Anu Kumari at rank 3 who got 1124 marks. The third rank was obtained by Sachin Gupta who scored 1122 marks.

In 2016, Nandini KR scored 1120 in total and got rank 1 while at rank 2 was Anmol Sher Singh Bedi with 1105 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here