UPSC Civil Services Vacancies Remain Below 1000 for Sixth Year

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Civil Services Exam (CSE) notification 2022. This year, the trend of over six years has continued and the number of vacancies advertised by the government in the coveted jobs remains below 1000. At 816 vacancies, the UPSC Civil services 2022 has the highest number of vacancies in the past three years.

In the past five years, the vacancies have not touched the 1000 mark. The year 2016 was the last time when the number of vacancies was above 1000. Last year, the number of vacancies had been the lowest in the last five years at 712. Almost 10 lakh candidates register each year for the exams.

The applications for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) preliminary round have already commenced on February 2 at the official website at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for sending the online applications is February 22 up till 6 pm. The preliminary exam will be held on June 5.

The number of vacancies in 2022 for one of the most-awaited and toughest government jobs, however, has risen by a few numbers since 2021. Here is a look at the number of vacancies advertised over the years under UPSC CSE:

UPSC CSE Year Number of Vacancies 2016 1079 2017 980 2018 782 2019 896 2020 796 2021 712 2022 816

Meanwhile, this year, the UPSC has also notified that the final number of vacancies may change after getting the exact number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities. This means the number might go up or down. The official confirmation is yet to be announced.

Out of the total number of 816 vacancies, 34 vacancies were reserved for persons with the benchmark disability category, 7 for candidates of blindness and low vision, 11 for deaf and hard of hearing, and eight for locomotor disability.

The last date for sending the online applications is February 22 up till 6 pm. Candidates cannot edit their application form later. Those who want to withdraw can do so between March 1 to March 7 till 6 pm. Candidates who wish to make any changes in the application form will have to submit a fresh one with the requisite revision by the last date for receipt of the application. Their registration id for the latest completely submitted application will be considered for processing and all earlier submitted registrations will stand cancelled.

