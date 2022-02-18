UPSC Civil Services Vacancy Increased, Cross 1000-mark After 6 Years

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has increased the number of civil services vacancies to 1011 for this year. It has crossed the 1000-mark after a period of six years. Earlier, the number of posts announced for this year was 861. The vacancies have been increased after the government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), group ‘A’ through the CSE 2022. Out of the 150 vacancies in IRMS, 6 vacancies have been reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

“It has been decided by the Commission to add the IRMS, Group ‘A’ to the list of Services indicated in its Notice under reference. The tentative number of vacancies i.e. 861 as indicated in the Examination Notice dated 02.02.2022 now stands modified to 1011," the official notice by UPSC states.

In the past five years, the vacancies have not touched the 1000 mark. In 2016, it was the last time when the number of vacancies was above 1000. It was 1079. In 2017, it was 980, in 2018 it was 782, in 2019 it was 896 and in 2020, the number of vacancies was 796. Last year, the number of vacancies had been the lowest in the last five years at 712. Almost 10 lakh candidates register each year for the exams.

For the additional vacancies announced this year, the UPSC stated that the “eligibility conditions etc. for recruitment to the IRMS, Group ‘A’ through the Civil Services Examination- 2022 will be the same as indicated in the Notice of the Civil Services Examination- 2022 published on 02.02.2022. Therefore, those who have already applied for the Civil Services (Prel.) Examination- 2022, are not required to apply afresh."

The applications for the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) preliminary round have begun at the official website at upsconline.nic.in. The last date for applying is February 22 up till 6 pm. The UPSC CSE preliminary exam will be held on June 5.

Candidates must note that the application form cannot be edited later. Those who want to withdraw their application can do so between March 1 to March 7 till 6 pm. Those who wish to make any changes in the application form will have to submit a fresh one with the requisite revision by the last date for receipt of the application. In that case, their registration id for the latest completely submitted application will be considered and the earlier submitted registrations will stand cancelled.

